Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 517,868 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SunPower were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SunPower by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in SunPower by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 108,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SunPower by 116.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPWR. Barclays cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

SunPower Stock Up 0.2 %

SunPower Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.