Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Grab were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 36,118 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

