Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $469,000 Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 322,120 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $922.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

