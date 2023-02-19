Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 17.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 227.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,159,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,701,000 after acquiring an additional 56,728 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,357,000 after acquiring an additional 210,316 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $887.61 million, a P/E ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.75.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

