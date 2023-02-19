Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $589,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,645 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 197.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.