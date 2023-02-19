Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,097 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Pitney Bowes’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

