Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Terex were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Terex by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Terex had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

