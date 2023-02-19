Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $635,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927,283 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,594.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

