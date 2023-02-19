Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $677,000 Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $271,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.2 %

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -60.69 and a beta of 1.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -9.80%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

