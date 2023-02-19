Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $699,000 Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,509 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWTX opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.63. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

