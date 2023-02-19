Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $711,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in V.F. were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,050 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of VFC opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

