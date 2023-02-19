Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

