Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $434,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 201,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $52,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.78. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.