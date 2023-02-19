Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $508,000 in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

PC Connection Stock Performance

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $56.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PC Connection

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PC Connection news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,733. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Articles

