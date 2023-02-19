Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $595,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,727 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 602,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in InterDigital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after buying an additional 136,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 89.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 49.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 382,036.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $74.30 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

