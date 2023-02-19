Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $681,000 in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOC. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $6,572,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $130,923,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $12,567,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOC stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $753.79 million, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $18.68 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

BOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

