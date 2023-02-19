Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 49,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 84,482 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 115.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 88.9% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 49,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capitol Federal Financial

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry bought 3,400 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Stories

