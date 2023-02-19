Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $527,000 Investment in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 520.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,483,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276,898 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 525,379 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 22.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 151,474 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares in the company, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Price Performance

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $53.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.