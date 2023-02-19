Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $366,250,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,295,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,722 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Shares of CDAY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

