Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $728.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

