Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $46.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIZZ. StockNews.com lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Company Profile



National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

