Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 34,375 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,273,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,592,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,461 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $573.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.