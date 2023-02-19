Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 3,504 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

