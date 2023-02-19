Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 8,295 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,561,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 101,989 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 881,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,924 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 474,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

