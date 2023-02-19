Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in JD.com by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 2,504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Shares of JD opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.18 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

