Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,506 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Archrock were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Archrock by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 689,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archrock by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 243,466 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AROC. Raymond James began coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

