Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after buying an additional 216,735 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 68.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 264,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 107,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 330.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O-I Glass news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Stories

