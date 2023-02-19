Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 58,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Argus downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:VNO opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70.42%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

