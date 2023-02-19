Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

BBWI stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

