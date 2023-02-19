Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,633 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RXDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RXDX opened at $124.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of -0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $59.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $61.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.10.

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $2,996,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,610,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $596,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,163,400. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

