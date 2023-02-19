Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 10,085 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,085 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 76,936 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,596,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 82,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

