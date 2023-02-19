Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 13,700 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 615.6% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 84.8% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,804,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,619 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 62.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,950,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,509,000 after purchasing an additional 81,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

MGI opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.08. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

