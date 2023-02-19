Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,751,759 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751,759 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 1,231,608 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 914,377 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 702,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,682,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $11.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $22.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

