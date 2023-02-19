Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 27,953 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 58.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2,771.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after buying an additional 5,439,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,359,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,462,000 after buying an additional 1,688,422 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Shaw Communications by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,058,000 after buying an additional 1,546,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,230,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,169,005 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,732,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,936,000 after purchasing an additional 792,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 78.07%.

About Shaw Communications

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

