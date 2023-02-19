Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 32,330 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,330 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARVN. Guggenheim lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.77. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $75.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

