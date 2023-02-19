Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,745 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 88,144 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Trading Down 2.0 %

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TSE opened at $26.35 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $921.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.32%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

