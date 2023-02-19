Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 574,791 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 95.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 574,791 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on VET. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.