Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 9,091 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,091 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $376,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $11.10 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

