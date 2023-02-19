Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,691 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 946,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after buying an additional 60,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 61.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 117,436 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carriage Services by 2,866.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 236,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 228,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSV shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Carriage Services news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,146.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $27,745.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,652 shares of company stock valued at $44,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

