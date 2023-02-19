Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 72.74%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.