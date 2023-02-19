Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,892.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 977,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,863 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.