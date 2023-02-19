Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,277.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 23,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,099.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,889.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 107,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,980.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 9,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $35,452.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

