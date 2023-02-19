Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.48. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.