Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,946 shares of the software’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $257,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth $422,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,933 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,833 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $865,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,141.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $7,991,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $55.56 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.08, a P/E/G ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.66.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

