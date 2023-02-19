Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $67.01 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

