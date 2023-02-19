Amalgamated Bank Acquires 320 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

SFM stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.