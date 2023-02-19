Amalgamated Bank Acquires 541 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.47. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.