Amalgamated Bank Acquires 697 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 20.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

ZD opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

