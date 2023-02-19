Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $305.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.30. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

