Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,971 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

